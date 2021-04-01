A Florida man says he feared for his life during a horrifying attack by a group of teens on bikes in Miami Beach. Daniel Ciforelli was walking when the mob chased him down and brutally attacked him, surveillance video of the incident shows.



Ciforelli was punched, kicked and body-slammed into a bush. When he was pushed to the ground, the attackers stomped on him.



“When it’s something like that, you don’t know, one hit and you can fall the wrong way and you can crack your head open and die,” Ciforelli said.



Ciforelli told Inside Edition that he couldn't believe that nobody was offering to help him.



“Everyone is just kind of chuckling, and it was like an entertainment show,” Ciforelli said.



Police arrived in minutes, but all but one of the bikers got away. A 13-year-old was arrested following the attack.



