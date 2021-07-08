A man was caught on camera in disturbing footage peeping into a model’s bedroom in the latest incident in an epidemic of peeping Toms striking all over the country.

Guste Janusauskaite says she was completely freaked out when she came home around 2 a.m. and heard something outside of her window.

“I think the scariest part, honestly, is the fact that he was coming to my window minutes after I got home, so he knew my schedule somehow, or he knew where I was coming from,” Janusauskaite told Inside Edition.

Janusauskaite’s mom had just installed the camera that very day.

“Out of the blue, my mom decided to set up Ring cameras, which I thought was unnecessary,” Janusauskaite said. “We live in a gated community. It’s a very safe area.”

The camera captured the man taking his time getting a good look inside the home in Weston, Florida, then he looked up, possibly checking for security cameras.

“I felt extremely violated,” Janusauskaite said. “I mean, my room is a safe spot for me. So knowing that I wasn’t even safe all that time was extremely scary.”

The peeping Tom came back again two weeks later.

“When I checked the application, I see that he’s literally right here on the other side of the window, watching me watch my phone,” Janusauskaite said.

Her mom confronted the suspect, who remains at large. Police are using the model's video to try to track down the suspect.

“The way he reacted, it was like business as usual,” Janusauskaite’s mom said. “He didn’t panic at all, he just simply turned around and strolled away.”

Home security cameras are catching creeps like these all over the country. Noel Bracy was terrified by noises outside her window in San Antonio, Texas.

“All I could see was him silhouetted, so I saw his head and then his shoulders and he was staring straight at me,” Bracy said.

Two days after installing a security camera, the peeping Tom was caught on tape.

Related Stories