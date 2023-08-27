A Florida family made a shocking discovery when they set up a camera after they say they had been smelling noxious fumes.

Umar Abdullah and his wife just had a baby and almost immediately, they say, their downstairs neighbor, a PhD student in chemistry, began complaining about noise.

The family says they then began to smell chemicals pervading the apartment. Everyone, including the baby, started to get sick.

“She used to cough and subsequently she would vomit,” Abdullah says.

The family had their air conditioning ducts cleaned, plumbers checked all pipes leading to the apartment, and the landlord replaced the water heater, but the fumes became overwhelming. That’s when the new father installed a hidden camera.

Surveillance footage showed Xuming Li, who got his PhD in chemistry at the University of South Florida, filling a syringe with some sort of substance and placing the syringe under an apartment door.

Initial toxicology reports from police say the substance being pumped into the family’s apartment consists of two strong opioids, methadone and hydrocodone.

Li has been charged with battery, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated stalking. He is out on bond and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Li has been evicted from the apartment complex, but it is not known if he has left yet.