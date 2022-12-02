Florida Man Fatally Stabs Mother Who 'Never Pushed Him to Be a Man': Police

Crime
Matthew Stewart Sisley
Facebook/Osceola County Sheriff's Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:32 PM PST, December 2, 2022

“I would do it again,” Matthew Stewart Sisley allegedly told police.

A Florida man allegedly stabbed his mother to death after getting upset about her not pushing him to be a man, police say.

Matthew Stewart Sisley, 21, confessed to investigators he intentionally murdered his mother and accidentally stabbed his sister, according to police

Local police responded to a report of a stabbing on Nov. 29 and found the mother dead upon arrival. Police also found the victim's daughter with severe lacerations on her hands.

Sisley was found away from the home and brought in for questioning, where he confessed to the stabbings, said police.

When the detective asked why Sisley stabbed his mother he allegedly responded by saying “because she never pushed me to be a man," according to police.

He also said he doesn’t regret the fatal stabbing.

“I would do it again,” Sisley allegedly told police.

Sisley is currently in custody in the Osceola County Jail and is facing charges on aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and murder, premeditated, according to jail records

