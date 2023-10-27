A Florida man is accused of offering an 11-year-old girl drugs in exchange for sex.

Moises Ledon, 35, is facing multiple charges including lewd or lascivious offenses on a person under 16, traveling to meet a minor, electronic transmission harmful to minors, unlawful use of a communications device, tampering with physical evidence, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

He is also charged with cocaine possession and cannabis possession after being arrested by an officer posing as an underage student.

The Miami Springs Police opened an investigation into Ledon after learning that he allegedly approached an 11-year-old girl at a supermarket and asked for her phone number, according to an arrest report obtained by Inside Edition Digital

Ledon agreed to get the girl vapes, and when she mentioned not having money he allegedly began discussing sex acts, says the report.

Police said that Ledon then sent the girl a suggestive pic and when she asked if he was saying he wanted oral sex, Ledon replied "yes," according to the report.

School officials learned about Ledon after he allegedly drove by a park near the middle school and threw a bag of vapes out the window of his car, says the report.

The undercover officer then arranged to meet Ledon for sex in exchange for drugs, says the report.

When Ledon realized it was an officer he attempted to flee the scene and was tackled by officers, says the report.

He appeared in court on Thursday, where bail was set at $74,500.

Ledon remains in custody and has yet to enter a plea. He does not have a lawyer at this time.