Florida Teen Who Lost Leg in Shark Attack Reveals She Is Having a Baby

A young woman who survived the unthinkable is getting ready to celebrate life's greatest blessing.

Addison Bethea, the 18-year-old teen who had to have her leg amputated after a horrific shark, is pregnant.

She and her boyfriend, Ashton Strickland, announced the news, and their excitement, on social media.

"It feels really good. I'm really excited," Addison tells Inside Edition.

Addison also revealed that her baby is a bit of a kicker.

"She does move quite a lot," Addison says. "She actually just kicked now that you said that. It's kind of funny."

Addison also opened up about the unique challenges in store for her as she prepares to become a mother for the first time.

"I won't really be able to run after a kid if she starts to run off or something like that," says Addison. "Or having to deal with, like, when she's a baby, figuring out how to put on the prosthetic in the middle of the night when she needs something, how that's gonna work out."

Addison was searching for scallops in some shallow waters of the coast of Florida 15 months ago when a shark suddenly chomped down on her right leg.

She managed to save herself from the creature by gouging its eye.

Surgeons did their best to save her leg, but in the end it had to be amputated just above her knee.

Now she is busy preparing for a new, exciting chapter in her life.

"There are challenges, but I'm ready," says Addison.