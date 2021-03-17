After initially telling detectives that he acted in self-defense in the death of his 77-year-old grandfather, a 30-year-old Florida man pulled out two human ears from his pocket and later confessed to the gruesome murder, authorities said.

Kolby Parker at first told deputies that he was attacked by his grandfather Ronal Wells, Sr. inside the home they shared at 44721Lake Mack Drive in DeLand on Saturday night, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. John Herrell, per the Orlando Sentinel.

As his grandfather lay dead and bloodied on the front porch of their home, Parker stood nearby speaking with deputies before removing the severed ears from his front pockets and holding one in each palm for the officers to see, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in the arrest report.

Parker told the deputies that the pair fought after they smoked marijuana, according to the arrest affidavit. He said Wells tried to attack him with a knife first before he was able to disarm him, the arrest report said. Parker later confessed that he hit Wells multiple times in the head with a baseball bat and then stabbed him numerous times with a butcher knife, the affidavit said.

Parker also admitted to cutting off Wells’ ears and told deputies he wanted his grandfather to be with his deceased grandmother and that “it was his time to go,” according to the affidavit.

The arrest report said that investigators found an apron in Parker’s bedroom with the phrase “The Family Butcher” printed on it and, attached to the apron, two plastic, bloody human ears, The Washington Post reported.

Before the arrest, the police said Parker tried to grab the deputy’s Taser and a firearm. Three deputies were punched, kicked, and head-butted by the suspect, the police statement said.

Parker was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of his grandfather, and also with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence. He is being held without bail, said a police statement.

RELATED STORIES

Texas Woman Taylor Parker Charged With Murders of Pregnant Friend and Baby She Allegedly Removed From Her Womb

Oklahoma Father Kills Himself and His 2 Teenage Daughters in Double Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Colorado Animal Rights Attorney Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Hitman in Murder-for-Hire Plot