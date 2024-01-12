To many, Barbara Cramer from Fort Pierce, Florida, is known as the "McLegend." It's a well-deserved nickname for the 75-year-old, who has worked at McDonald’s for 53 years.

Cramer simultaneously applied for positions on the school board and the fast food restaurant in 1970. When McDonald’s responded first, she accepted the offer.

She’s since worked her way up in the company.

“I started out as just a crew person," she tells Inside Edition Digital. "Then I went to a trainer, then I went to into a star position and worked with Ronald McDonald.”

Although she is semi-retired, she also works as a manager at her restaurant. She was recently celebrated by her coworkers for her longevity at the company and years of hard work. She’s also received lots of praise from the community.

“Oh, you're a legend,” Cramer says customers have told her. “And my neighbors are saying, 'Oh, you're a celebrity.'”

Not only has Cramer worked for the golden arches for many years, many in her family have also been employed at the company.

“My sister and her husband worked for McDonald's,” she says. “My husband, my son's dad, he worked for McDonald's. Then I remarried, and that husband worked as a manager for this store, but he passed away.”

As for how the company operates, Cramer says she's noticed some slight changes over the years.

“There's more on the menu, and the registers have changed. The attitude of the crew. People have really changed. It's not the same as it used to be, but I still have a good time," she says.

The menu has also undergone changes during Cramer's tenure. Her favorite items, the salads, are no longer available for order. But there still is one item at the restaurant Cramer says she can't live without.

“I just love my coffee,” Cramer says, laughing. “I have to have my coffee every day. If I'm off and the store is closed, I take the cup home, and I heat it up the next day. It's got to be McDonald's coffee."

Cramer's boss, Ricky Wade, raved about his star employee and credits her for being the heart of their operation.

“When it comes down to Barbara, she's like a mother figure in my company,” he says. “The golden lady, in my book. Barbara exemplifies what our core values are.”

As for retiring, Cramer says that is out of the question.

“No, I'm staying,” she says with pride. “I'm in good health. When I die, they're going to say the lady worked for McDonald's for 105 years. I'm staying. I'm not going nowhere.”