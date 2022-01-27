McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main Menu

Your favorite McDonald’s secret menu item might not be a secret for much longer as the fast food chain prepares to add some of its more popular menu hacks onto their main menu.

One of the new offerings includes the Surf + Tuft, a sandwich that combines a Filet-O-Fish and a Double Cheeseburger.

Another is the Land, Air & Sea, a mash-up of a Big Mac, a McChicken and a Filet-O-Fish. For those looking to customize further, some locations will be offering the creation with a Hot ’n Spicy McChicken sandwich instead of the regular.

Customers can also now order a Crunchy Double, a Double Cheeseburger with Chicken McNuggets and BBQ sauce on the bottom.

For those craving some breakfast, also on the menu is a Hash Brown McMuffin, a Sausage McMuffin with egg that sandwiches in a Hash Brown patty.

The caveat, however, is that the new sandwiches will not be served as a complete creation, but customers will be served the ingredients in order to make it themselves.

Customers can begin to order the fan-favorite menu item customizations on Jan. 31, and the offerings will be available either in-person or on the app at participating locations.

