McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main Menu

News
McDonald's shares some recipes for their secret menu items.
McDonald's shares some recipes for their secret menu items.Getty
By Johanna Li
First Published: 1:09 PM PST, January 27, 2022

One of the offerings is a formerly-secret breakfast sandwich.

Your favorite McDonald’s secret menu item might not be a secret for much longer as the fast food chain prepares to add some of its more popular menu hacks onto their main menu.

One of the new offerings includes the Surf + Tuft, a sandwich that combines a Filet-O-Fish and a Double Cheeseburger.

Another is the Land, Air & Sea, a mash-up of a Big Mac, a McChicken and a Filet-O-Fish. For those looking to customize further, some locations will be offering the creation with a Hot ’n Spicy McChicken sandwich instead of the regular.

Customers can also now order a Crunchy Double, a Double Cheeseburger with Chicken McNuggets and BBQ sauce on the bottom.

For those craving some breakfast, also on the menu is a Hash Brown McMuffin, a Sausage McMuffin with egg that sandwiches in a Hash Brown patty.

The caveat, however, is that the new sandwiches will not be served as a complete creation, but customers will be served the ingredients in order to make it themselves. 

Customers can begin to order the fan-favorite menu item customizations on Jan. 31, and the offerings will be available either in-person or on the app at participating locations.

Related Stories

Arby's Fast-Food Chain Is Now Offering Limited-Edition French Fry-Flavored Vodkas
President Trump Spent $5,500 on the Clemson Tigers' Fast Food Feast
Man Who Cooked His Own Meal at Fast Food Joint Offered a Job There: 'Waffle House for Life'
Woman Raises $74,000 for Struggling Older DoorDash Delivery DriverHuman Interest

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Nazis Stole Dora Rapaport's Baby. DNA Technology Reunited Her Descendants 75 Years Later.
Nazis Stole Dora Rapaport's Baby. DNA Technology Reunited Her Descendants 75 Years Later.
1

Nazis Stole Dora Rapaport's Baby. DNA Technology Reunited Her Descendants 75 Years Later.

Human Interest
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Now Selling Real Estate, Shows Off $25M Million Mansion Listing
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Now Selling Real Estate, Shows Off $25M Million Mansion Listing
2

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Now Selling Real Estate, Shows Off $25M Million Mansion Listing

Entertainment
McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main Menu
McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main Menu
3

McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main Menu

News
Woman Discovers a 75-Year-Old Letter Sent From Berlin During the Holocaust at a New York Flea Market
Woman Discovers a 75-Year-Old Letter Sent From Berlin During the Holocaust at a New York Flea Market
4

Woman Discovers a 75-Year-Old Letter Sent From Berlin During the Holocaust at a New York Flea Market

Human Interest
Domestic Terrorists Eye US Power Grid as Possible Target of Attack, Officials Warn
Domestic Terrorists Eye US Power Grid as Possible Target of Attack, Officials Warn
5

Domestic Terrorists Eye US Power Grid as Possible Target of Attack, Officials Warn

News