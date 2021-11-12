Arby’s, the American fast-food chain, known to “have the meats” is launching a limited-edition French fry-flavored vodka inspired by their signature curly fries and newest crinkle fries that will be available later this month, according to reports.

The limited-edition liquors made by Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling are made from high-quality potatoes.

The Curly Fry Vodka is “distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic, and preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile of the traditional Arby’s Curly Fry,” the company said in a press release.

The Crinkle Fry Vodka is a “subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes,” the release said.

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof,” said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer of Arby’s. “Being a potato-based liquor, this limited edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly Fry flavor so Arby’s fans who are of legal drinking age can responsibly enjoy our menu from bag to bottle.”

The limited-edition liquor is priced at $59.99 a bottle and will be available at ArbysVodka.com on Nov. 18 and again on Nov. 22.

“We wanted to provide multiple opportunities for 21+ customers to get their hands on these extremely limited-edition Arby’s Curly Fry and Crinkle Fry Vodkas," Arby's spokesperson Chad Biele told Inside Edition Digital. "These will not be available in-store at any location, customers residing in eligible states should go to ArbysVodka.com to find out more."

Arby’s has also partnered with Iron Chef America season 13 winner Justin Sutherland. who created two two signature Bloody Mary recipes using both Arby’s vodkas.

The company said “these special creations also feature other Arby’s menu items such as Horsey sauce and Arby’s sauce and include toppers like mozzarella sticks and more,” the release said.

