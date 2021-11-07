California Distillery Helps Reduce Food Waste by Creating Vodka Using Expired Bread

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:50 AM PST, November 7, 2021

The San Diego-based distillery gets expired bread and sweets from a food bank. These foods can't be served to people because most are past their "use-by" date.

Ever imagine bread could grow up to be vodka? Whit Rigali from Misadventure Vodka did.

"Anything in a grocery store bakery aisle, we can turn to vodka," he revealed.

"Baked goods is just a resource like anything else. It's made from starches and sugars, which are the building blocks to making all alcohol."

Rigali told CBS News that he and business partner Samuel Chereskin created Misadventure Vodka to respond to America's problem with food waste. 

The San Diego-based distillery gets expired bread and sweets from a food bank. These foods can't be served to people because most are past their "use-by" date.

But Misadventure Vodka, which calls itself the world's first carbon-negative spirit, says the bread can still be used to make alcohol.

"With our process, some of the vanilla extracts come through," Rigali explains. "And so there's a subtle, sweet note with that vanilla." 

The company says that each batch of their vodka diverts about 1,000 pounds of food waste from the landfills.

According to the USDA, even though one-in-six American children live with food insecurity, "food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply."

Who knew cocktails with friends could be good for the environment?

Related Stories

Mom Accused of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Sex Parties for Minors ‘Put My Kid in Danger,’ Says Former Friend
Study Says Alcohol Consumption Linked to Nearly 750,000 Cancer Cases in 2020
No Smoking, No Alcohol, No Food: What It's Like at Reopened Atlantic City Casinos
Man Caught on Camera Stealing $4,000 Bottle of Liquor by Shoving It Down His PantsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
1

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say

Human Interest
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
2

Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing

News
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
3

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
4

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health