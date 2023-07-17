A knife-wielding Florida mom allegedly stabbed three hospital employees and removed her 3-day-old infant from a ventilator, authorities said.

Kendra Greene was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of simple battery, one count of aggravated child abuse, and one count of resisting arrest without violence Thursday night, according to Fox News.

Greene, 31, had given birth earlier in the week to a baby girl who was placed into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Palms West Hospital, according to reports.

Police say that Greene returned Thursday to take the 3-day-old child and allegedly pulled the infant free from her life-support devices, including a breathing apparatus, central line from her stomach and a feeding tube, according to New York Post.

Hospital employees intervened as she tried to leave, which is when Greene allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed three of them, police said.

“F*** you, b****,” Green reportedly told a victim, the New York Post reported.

Two other hospital employees were injured and they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged from the hospital, Fox News reported.

"Fortunately, Kendra dropped off the baby with a family member, so the baby was safely transported back to the hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and is currently in stable condition," the sheriff's office said a statement.

Greene was taken into custody at the hospital. She has not entered a plea and is due back in court next month, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

It is unknown if Greene has obtained legal representation.

Greene’s mother, Deion, spoke to WPBF and said of her daughter, “that is a bomb exploding right there. And that’s what happened. She exploded.”

Her family says she is not a criminal but mentally ill, according to WPBF.

Deion said Kendra was diagnosed as schizophrenic three years ago and she said that the medication her daughter was taking was very effective, however, her mother said Kendra stopped taking the meds shortly before she got pregnant, WPBF reported.

Her mom says that by the time she was 41 weeks pregnant, Kendra’s mental health had significantly declined, WPBF reported.

“She was well past her due date, and because she’s past her due date, her hormones are double raging,” Deion told WPBF.