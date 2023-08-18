Florida ‘Porch Pirate’ Dressed as Amazon Delivery Person Steals Packages
Authorities are accusing the thief of stealing packages from several porches in Miami.
What appeared to be an Amazon delivery driver dropping off packages turned out to be a thief playing dress up to avoid getting caught.
Security camera footage showed a woman dressed as an Amazon worker dropping off a package, but while she’s there, she also takes a package before leaving the house.
Police say this is not an isolated incident. The alleged thief is being accused of stealing packages from several porches in Miami.
“I just felt violated,” one of the porch pirate’s victims, Lourdes Fernandez, tells Inside Edition. “It was like, 'How dare you?'”
Instead of getting what she ordered, the Amazon delivery imposter left behind a box with a crumpled-up bag inside it.
One way to prevent porch pirates from getting to your stuff before you can is to request that a signature be provided before the package is left, ‘Safety Chick’ Kathleen Gallagher tells Inside Edition. “So that you have to be there to receive the package,” Gallagher says.
As for the porch pirate, Fernandez wants to tell her to “go get a job.”
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
23-Year-Old California News Producer Dies in Rope Swing IncidentNews
Miss Hawaii Shares Devastating Look at Destruction Fires Caused in Her Hometown of LahainaNews
‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Speaks on Michael Oher’s Lawsuit Against Sean and Leigh Anne TuohyHuman Interest
Chris Watts Spends Days Working as Custodian, Speaking to Family Through Prayer 5 Years After Brutal MurdersCrime
Could Donald Trump Go to Prison? Former Secret Service Agent Says Possibility Is a Security NightmarePolitics