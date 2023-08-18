Florida ‘Porch Pirate’ Dressed as Amazon Delivery Person Steals Packages

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:29 PM PDT, August 18, 2023

Authorities are accusing the thief of stealing packages from several porches in Miami.

What appeared to be an Amazon delivery driver dropping off packages turned out to be a thief playing dress up to avoid getting caught.

Security camera footage showed a woman dressed as an Amazon worker dropping off a package, but while she’s there, she also takes a package before leaving the house. 

Police say this is not an isolated incident. The alleged thief is being accused of stealing packages from several porches in Miami.

“I just felt violated,” one of the porch pirate’s victims, Lourdes Fernandez, tells Inside Edition. “It was like, 'How dare you?'”

Instead of getting what she ordered, the Amazon delivery imposter left behind a box with a crumpled-up bag inside it. 

One way to prevent porch pirates from getting to your stuff before you can is to request that a signature be provided before the package is left, ‘Safety Chick’ Kathleen Gallagher tells Inside Edition. “So that you have to be there to receive the package,” Gallagher says.

As for the porch pirate, Fernandez wants to tell her to “go get a job.”

