A famed author and producer is counting his blessings are managing to thwart a possible home invasion.

Best-selling crime novelist Lee Goldberg, who also served as an executive producer on the long-running crime series "Diagnosis Murder," was home with his wife and daughter when he got an alert from his security system on his iPad.

A shocked Goldberg then watched four terrifying men making their way onto his property.

"One of the scariest weirdest things about this experience is that these guys coming up hillside weren't just coming off street," Goldberg tells Inside Edition. "They were coordinated. They were wearing hoodies, gloves, and masks."

Goldberg quickly turned on his outdoor lights, a move that sent the men running away and dashing their hopes of an easy robbery.

"Our first reaction was disbelief, and my second was rage," Goldberg says. "Get the hell out of my yard!"

Goldberg says that his neighbor had previously been burglarized and that he believes the thieves are sneaking into the gated community through the local golf course.

His $2.8 million property overlooks that golf course in the upscale community of Calabasas, California. Other famous residents include the Kardashian clan, Riley Keough, Miley Cyrus and Jessica Simpson.

At the time Goldberg turned on those lights, the would-be intruders were just a few steps away from entering his guest house.

"I am just glad that these particular home intruders were scared off by somebody at home," says Goldberg.

It also turns out that the truth really is stranger than fiction for this author.

"The irony is I just wrote about this in a book coming out in January," says Goldberg. "I didn't expect that researching to finally come through in my backyard."

He adds: "I never really expected it to happen to me."