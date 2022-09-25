A sheriff's deputy in Lee County, Florida, is being hailed a hero after springing to action to save a baby who wasn't breathing.

Deputy Bill Weaver was on duty as a school resource officer at a Lee County school when a parent who had arrived to pick-up her child noticed that her baby, who was in the backseat of her car, wasn't breathing.

The mother exited her car and frantically called for help, and Weaver ran over to assist.

He calmly took the baby and started back thrusts and chest compressions.

Weaver's quick-thinking and ability to perform CPR ultimately saved the baby's life, officials said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s department said it was thankful for Weaver. This isn't the first time Weaver has been praised for going above and beyond.

Last summer, Weaver and fellow school resource officer Sergeant Nalewalk surprised an elementary school student whose bike had been stolen off campus with a new bicycle.

"Both deputies went to Target and picked out Kaua’s new ride, little did they know that the one they selected was painted in Kaua’s favorite color!" the Lee County Sheriff's Office said at the time. "Deputies presented Kaua his new bike the following day. Our deputies were so excited to give him a new and fun way to get to school!"

