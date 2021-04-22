Florida School Superintendent Charged Following Investigation in Aftermath of 2018 Parkland Shooting | Inside Edition

Florida School Superintendent Charged Following Investigation in Aftermath of 2018 Parkland Shooting

Crime
Broward County Superintendent of Schools, Robert W. Runcie (4th L), Florida Governor Rick Scott (4th R) and Broward County Sheriff, Scott Israel (2nd L) speak to the media about the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images
By Anabel Sosa
Updated: 2:00 PM PDT, April 22, 2021

The superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, Robert W. Runcie, was charged with perjury for allegedly lying to a grand jury investigating “possible failures in following school-related safety laws," the Fla. Department of Law Enforcement said.

Robert W. Runcie, 59, the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, was charged with perjury for allegedly lying to a grand jury investigating “possible failures in following school-related safety laws," according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Broward County is the sixth-largest school district in the country.

A second person, Barbara J. Myrick, 72, the district's general counsel, was also arrested and charged with unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings.

Both are facing felony charges, according to The New York Times. They have both been released.

In February 2018, a heavily armed 19-year-old man walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his alma mater, and opened fire on teachers and students with a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle. He killed 17 people. The school was in a Florida suburb in the city of Parkland.

The aftermath of the shooting rattled the nation and sparked an investigation into school-related safety laws and allegations of mismanagement of funds for school safety initiatives.

These arrests are the latest in the devastation that surrounded Broward County ever since the 2018 shooting.

In a statement to the Times, a lawyer for Runcie said he would plead not guilty and continue in his role as superintendent. Runcie had reportedly "fully cooperated" during the investigation. Myrick did not respond to comment, the outlet said.

