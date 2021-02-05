Parkland Survivor David Hogg Is Launching a Pillow Line to Take on Trump-Supporting MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

David Hogg, a gun control activist and survivor of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is taking on the Trump-supporting MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell by launching his own line of pillows.

“Our goal is to sell $1 million of product within our first year,” Hogg wrote on Twitter. “Mike isn't going to know what hit him — this pillow fight is just getting started.”

Hogg, 20, added that he is working on manufacturing within six months “with strict guidelines on sustainability and US based Union producers.”

Lindell has recently come under fire for his support of Donald Trump and calling for the election to be overturned based on false evidence of voter fraud.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not apologizing to Hogg for confronting him as he campaigned for gun control in a widely-circulated video from 2019.

“He was an adult when I talked to him. No I'm not sorry for telling him he shouldn’t push for gun control,” Greene said.

Greene was removed Friday from the House Education and Budget Committees. Democrats on the committees pointed to her having previously promoted conspiracy theories that falsely claim the Parkland and Newtown school shootings didn't occur, allegations that she now acknowledges are untrue.

