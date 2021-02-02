Mitch McConnell Says Marjorie Taylor Greene's Views Are 'Cancer' for the GOP

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell blasted newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, slamming the Georgia Republican's "loony lies and conspiracy theories" as a "cancer" for the party, according to reports.

"Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality,” said McConnell in a statement. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

McConnell did not name Greene directly in his statement, but his scathing remarks suggested he recognized the potential damage her rhetoric and bizarre conspiracy theories.

On Twitter, Greene shot back, "the real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country.”

Greene faces potentially serious consequences regarding her previous comments, with House Democrats working to remove her from committee assignments.

They acted Monday to oust Greene from the Education Labor Committee and Budget Committee if House Minority Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California refuses to do, CBS News reported.

McCarthy is set to meet with Greene this week.

Most GOP leaders in the House have been reluctant to criticize Trump supporters such as Greene, fearing it would alienate the former president's supporters, according to reports.

"If Republicans won't police their own, the House must step in," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Florida, who is sponsoring the measure to remove Greene from her committee posts.

RELATED STORIES

Parkland Survivor David Hogg Responds to Conspiracy Theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Lampooned on 'SNL' Over Bizarre Beliefs

New Georgia Rep. Marjorie Greene, Former QAnon Supporter, Reportedly Part of Mask Dispute During Swearing-In