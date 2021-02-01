Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Lampooned on 'SNL' Over Bizarre Beliefs

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was lampooned over the weekend on “Saturday Night Live.” Greene, who believes in the QAnon conspiracy theory, once posted on Facebook that the deadly 2018 California wildfires were started by Jewish space lasers — just one of the Georgia congresswoman’s bizarre beliefs spoofed by “SNL” cast member Cecily Strong.

“I’ve also told my supporters that they should physically murder Nancy Pelosi,” Strong, parodying Greene, joked on SNL.

In 2018, Greene wrote on Facebook that, “there are people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires.”

Greene also reportedly believes that the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 were killed, was faked. In 2019, she was captured on video haranguing Parkland survivor David Hogg as he walked to the Capitol to advocate for gun control.

“He’s a coward. He can’t say one word, because he can't defend his stance,” Taylor Greene said in the video.

But does she really believe all of it? “Everybody knows it [the Parkland shooting] really happened,” Linda Beigel Schulman, whose son Scott was killed in the shooting, told Inside Edition. “She [Greene] even knows it really happened.”

Schulman said she spoke to Greene this weekend. “I said, ‘I have one question for you. Do you really believe that the shootings in Parkland and in Sandy Hook were false flags or staged events?’”

“What’d she say?” Inside Edition reporter Les Trent asked.

“She said, ‘I do not,’” Schulman said.

There are calls for Greene to be thrown out of Congress, but the congresswoman is defiant.

“I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize,” she wrote on Twitter.

Even some Republicans, including Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, want her censured.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, in my mind, doesn’t represent the Republican party. At least not the party I want to be a member of,” Kinzinger said.

