New Georgia Rep. Marjorie Greene, Former QAnon Supporter, Reportedly Part of Mask Dispute During Swearing-In

Republican freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly prompted a screaming match over a requirement to wear face masks during Sunday's swearing-in of the 117th Congress.

Greene, a former adherent of QAnon, was told to put on her mask and apparently refused, reported Politico's Jake Sherman. She and another Republican then left the House floor, Sherman tweeted.

She later took to Twitter to respond to Sherman, writing "I actually do have a mask," with a photo of her wearing a face covering emblazoned with "Trump Won." The slogan refers to President Trump's unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him.

Well I actually do have a mask. https://t.co/VnwOZlWUKO pic.twitter.com/rFZFhZRI0D — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 3, 2021

On Monday, she again tweeted baseless accusations that the 2020 election was rigged.

Just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump.



He wants you to call your Rep & Senators TODAY, ALL DAY!



Make them commit to objecting to the stolen fraudulent election & #FightForTrump.



Don’t let Republicans be the Surrender Caucus!



House: (202) 225-3121

Senate: (202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/kQaCVd2JmK — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 4, 2021

Greene also accused Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was narrowly elected Sunday to the leadership seat, of changing coronavirus protocols "because she is desperate to cling to the gavel."

Greene was referring to a decision that allowed Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore to vote in the speaker election, despite having recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"No one can attack me about masks, when Pelosi is sending Democrats to the floor with positive COVID tests to vote for her for Speaker," she wrote.

On Sunday, Moore tweeted that she had finished her quarantine period and had been "medically cleared to travel and work."

Greene was an outspoken supporter of QAnon, the secretive cult that falsely claims Trump is secretly fighting a "deep state" group of Satanic pedophiles.

In August, she told Fox News she had distanced herself from the group after finding "misinformation" in the community's contentions. The label of "QAnon candidate" did not "represent me," she said.

RELATED STORIES

QAnon Supporters Are Spewing False Claims That Joe Biden's Walking Boot Conceals Ankle Monitoring Device

Trying to Convince Someone to Leave Behind QAnon? This Cult Interventionist Knows the Way.

QAnon Candidate Who Won Georgia Primary Derides Nancy Pelosi as a 'B****' and Media as 'Enemy of the People'