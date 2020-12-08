Florida Siblings' Dreams Come True When All 3 Are Cast in Dolly Parton's Holiday Movie

The Hill kids from Florida are doing what most aspiring young artists dream about: All three siblings are performing alongside legendary music icon Dolly Parton in her original holiday movie.

Sixteen-year-old Tristan, 13-year-old Tyson, and 9-year-old Talia were recently cast in the musical, “Christmas On The Square,” directed and choreographed by the legendary Debbie Allen.

Mom Tonia Hill wasn’t surprised; she knew how talented her trio is. Hill, who worked as an entertainer at Walt Disney World for the last 26 years performing in front of a global audience and appearing in iconic shows including, The Lion King, said that all three of her children have been dancing since before they were born.

“I danced with all three of my babies in my bellies,” Tonia told Inside Edition Digital.

Tristan, the oldest, said when he was just a little boy, he remembers watching his mom perform in many of the Disney shows.

"Watching her made me want to perform and be on stage,” said Tristan.

Besides dancing together, the talented trio share an appreciation of spending time with their mother, who they said helped them become a better performer.

"She makes me grow as a dancer.," said Talia. "She tells me if something doesn’t look good or if it is the wrong note.”

"Same," Tyson added. "She gives us tips and tricks and how to make people feel something and it really helps.”

The siblings' father, Travis Hill, is also in show business. An audio designer who also works at Disney, that's where he and the children's mother met.

“He’s super proud of them and he has been a very supportive father,” she said.

It's an exciting time for the Hill family, but it has been challenging, too. Tonia said she was one of the 28,000 people who lost their job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and, as of Dec. 31, will no longer be a cast member at the theme park.

“Everyone we know has been affected by this, and it’s been very difficult, but, we’re getting through with our faith and trust and a little bit of pixie dust, I guess."

She added: "We’re doing our best."

For Tonia, this means cleaning a 10,000-square-foot dance studio so her children can continue with their dance classes. “It’s very expensive to have three children that dance competitively, and so I work at the studio, and I clean it," she said.

She added: “As a mom, we’ll do anything for our kids to help support their area, and that the only way we could do it right now.”

After three separate auditions for each child, three callbacks and three separate trips to Atlanta, the Hill trio made the cut for Parton's big movie, scoring parts that meant they would work side-by-side Parton herself.

“When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like ’it is Dolly Parton’, but when you actually see her you are like ‘Wow, it’s Dolly Parton,” being in her presence lifts you. She is so amazing," said Tristan.

Talia chimed in, giggling: “When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven. She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling.”

"Christmas on the Square" is available on Netflix.

