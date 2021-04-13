Florida Teen Dies After Getting Electrocuted by Downed Power Line
Valentina Tomashosky was a high school senior who spent her free time volunteering at a local nursing home.
17-year-old Valentina Tomashosky has passed away after a freak accident that happened in Spring Hill, Florida. According to the Florida Highway patrol, severe storms in the area caused a tree to collapse on a power line.
Authorities say the teen drove over the power line in her car, causing it to catch fire on the driver’s side. She exited through the passenger door but was electrocuted when she stepped on the live wire. Troopers say she died at the scene.
Although Police have not identified Tomashosky, the Hernando County School District states the family permitted them to name her as the victim.
Valentina was a high school senior and a cadet lieutenant in the Navy Junior ROTC program. She was an outstanding student and spent her free time volunteering at a local nursing home. She was also planning on attending college in the fall.
