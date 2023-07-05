Florida Teen Orders Pizza, Robs Pizzeria but Leaves Without His Food: Cops
A 19-year-old Florida man ordered two pizzas from Little Caesar's in Bonita Springs and robbed it of $500 at gunpoint and ended up leaving without his food, according to reports.
Kennedy Beteta-Maldonado ordered two pizzas at a Little Caesar's pizzeria on June 26 and was then caught on video surveillance holding a revolver at a pizzeria employee while he was handed cash, according the affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.
The employee handed over all the cash he could, and cameras caught Beteta-Maldonado allegedly taking the money but leaving without the two pizzas he ordered, CBS 12 reported
Beteta-Maldonado was arrested less than 12 hours later wearing the same exact outfit seen in the footage during the robbery, the affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital says.
Beteta-Maldonado was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and is booked at the Lee County Jail.
Cops say Beteta-Maldonado confessed to deputies he went to Little Caesar's with the intention of robbing it because he was having a tough time getting work. He said he then buried the gun and money, per the court records.
Cops took Beteta-Maldonado as well as K-9 units and metal detectors out to search the spot where he claimed he buried the money and gun but nothing was found. Beteta-Maldonado told cops somebody must have taken the items because he was "adamant" about the location, per the affidavit.
Beteta-Maldonado has not entered a plea and no attorney is listed in his court papers. He is due back in court at the end of the month.
If convicted on that charge, he could face a minimum sentence of about 34 months or could serve up to 30 years in prison.
