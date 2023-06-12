Florida Woman Alive After Being Shot 11 Times During Domestic Dispute

A Florida woman is lucky to be alive after being shot 11 times during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning in Seminole County, according to reports.

The unidentified woman was shot 11 times inside her home and managed to escape and get to a neighbor and explain what happened and alert police around 1 a.m. Sunday, Fox 13 reported.

Pinellas Sheriff Chief Deputy Paul Halle spoke at a press conference Sunday afternoon and said, "it's amazing, you think about someone who's been shot that many times and is still able to walk out of her house, walk across the street to a neighbor, and tell them what happened.”

Deputies responded to the scene in Seminole and learned the suspected shooter, later identified as 65-year-old Wayne Lovell Dew, was a family member of the woman.

Police say they were unsuccessful in their attempts to communicate with Dew, who did not surrender.

Authorities had to call in SWAT and negotiation response teams, Fox 13 reported.

"We did have information that inside the house were rifles and pistols, and we just don't go tactical on a house and send the SWAT team in. It's not the safest way to go," Halle said. "It's a little methodical, sneak and peek. We get all the information we can get with our negotiator team for several hours."

After nearly seven hours of a stand-off situation, SWAT was able to enter the house and found Dew dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Fox 13 reported.

Cops say that details about the victim will be released at a later date. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Cops say the investigation is ongoing.

