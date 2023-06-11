"Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski Reportedly Dies of Suicide in His Prison Cell at 81

News
The Unabomber
Getty Images
By STEPHANIE OFFICER
First Published: 2:25 PM PDT, June 11, 2023

Kaczynski terrorized the United States for nearly two decades, sending bombs through the mail.

 

Infamous for terrorizing the United States for nearly two decades, the man known as “The Unabomber” has died in federal prison.

Just after midnight Saturday, Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his prison cell in North Carolina, according to CBS News. He was pronounced dead around 8 a.m.

Kaczyinski was reportedly transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons' FMC Butner, a medical center, for undisclosed reasons in 2021.

Prior to that transfer, he was held at the ADX Florence Federal Supermax prison in Colorado.

Between 1978 and 1995 Kaczyinski mailed bombs that killed three people and injured 24.

The hunt for Kaczyinski ended in April 1996, after his brother David recognized his handwriting in a manifesto published in newspapers and reported him to authorities.

The Associated Press reports he had been diagnosed with late-stage cancer and took his own life.

Related Stories

Oklahoma City Bombing Figure's Son Pleads Guilty in Armed Robbery Case
Explosive Bomb Cyclone Expected to Disrupt Holiday Travel
Banksy Creates New Mural in Ukraine

 

Is the Austin Bomber Inspired by Infamous Unabomber Case?News

 

 

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Arrest Made in Case of New Hampshire Woman With Feather Tattoo Who Was Found Dead on Side of Highway
Arrest Made in Case of New Hampshire Woman With Feather Tattoo Who Was Found Dead on Side of Highway
1

Arrest Made in Case of New Hampshire Woman With Feather Tattoo Who Was Found Dead on Side of Highway

Crime
Where Is All Their Gold? Dozens of Investors In Regal Assets Say They’ve Lost Millions
Where Is All Their Gold? Dozens of Investors In Regal Assets Say They’ve Lost Millions
2

Where Is All Their Gold? Dozens of Investors In Regal Assets Say They’ve Lost Millions

Investigative
New Theories Emerge About High School Baseball Star Who Disappeared After Jumping Off Boat in Bahamas
New Theories Emerge About High School Baseball Star Who Disappeared After Jumping Off Boat in Bahamas
3

New Theories Emerge About High School Baseball Star Who Disappeared After Jumping Off Boat in Bahamas

News
Reward for Answers in 6-Year-Old Mystery of 3 Women Found Dead in Lumberton, North Carolina, Raised to $75K
Reward for Answers in 6-Year-Old Mystery of 3 Women Found Dead in Lumberton, North Carolina, Raised to $75K
4

Reward for Answers in 6-Year-Old Mystery of 3 Women Found Dead in Lumberton, North Carolina, Raised to $75K

Crime
White Woman Who Shot Black Mother Through Her Front Door Arrested for Her Death
White Woman Who Shot Black Mother Through Her Front Door Arrested for Her Death
5

White Woman Who Shot Black Mother Through Her Front Door Arrested for Her Death

Crime