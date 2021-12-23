The man known as the “Unabomber” has been moved to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina, The Associated Press reported.

Theodore Kaczynski, 79, has been held in a Supermax prison in Colorado for two decades and on Dec. 14, he was moved to U.S. Bureau of Prison’s FMC Butner medical center, according to according to bureau spokesperson Donald Murphy. The reason for his transfer was not clear.

The North Carolina prison, which currently house 771 inmates, provides medical services to prisoners like oncology and surgery. It also has an advanced hospice care unit.

Kaczynski is serving life without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to setting 16 bombs that killed three people and injured 23 other in several states from 1978 to 1995.

The bombs, which were homemade, were sent by mail. Over years, he caused a great amount of fear and panic and across the country and threatened to blow up an airplane.

In 1995, he wrote and essay that was published in the Washington Posy about his crimes, which led to his brother recognizing his writing and alerting the FBI. In 1996, Kaczynski was arrested in a cabin near Lincoln, Montana.

