Families Grieve Fallen Service Members Killed in Afghanistan ISIS-K Suicide Bombing

With hours before the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to exit Afghanistan, planes are now leaving Kabul every 20 minutes, trying to get as many out as possible.

In the meantime, a social media post from one of the 13 fallen U.S. service members who died last week continues to move people.

“I love my job,” Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee wrote alongside a photo of her cradling a baby fleeing the Taliban.

Six days later, the 23-year-old was gone — a victim of an ISIS-K suicide bomber, along with 12 other brave Americans. Her sister Misty said Gee was fearless.

“One of the last things she said was, 'I love being here. This is amazing work,’” Misty said.

Her heartbroken father spoke on “Today.”

“She's my hero. She's a warrior. She's just my baby,” he said.

The father of 31-year-old Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover is also speaking out.

“They would have followed him through the gates of hell if that's what it took, and ultimately that's pretty much what he did,” he said.

The flag-draped coffins of the 13 fallen were met at Dover Air Force Base by President Biden and first lady.

The Bidens also met privately with grieving loved ones, but one group chose not to meet with the president — the family of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Ryan McCollum. Inside Edition spoke to McCollum’s father and sisters.

“My daughter and I did. We just avoided it altogether,” his dad said.

“I stayed with my brother's wife to look him in the eye, and I had to leave,” his sister said.

McCollum was going to become a dad in just three weeks.

Meanwhile, a Marine was relieved of his command after he issued an extraordinary public condemnation of the Pentagon’s top brass for their handling of the crisis.

“People are upset because their senior leaders let them down and none of them are raising their hands and accepting responsibility and saying we messed this up,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said in the video.

On Sunday, Scheller posted another video saying, “I'm resigning my commission as a United States Marine effective now.”

