It’s a fresh start for a group of trailblazers. Five members of an all-girls robotics team from Afghanistan have been welcomed to Mexico.

Afghans have been fleeing the country since the Taliban seized control of the government upon the withdrawal of U.S. and allied troops.

The team, made up of women and girls as young as 14, has won international awards for its work.

Despite the Taliban saying it would not ban girls from going to school or women from working, members of the team sought refuge in other countries.

And according to Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign minister, the Mexican government is happy to receive them.

"They are also the bearers of a dream and a reality that they have built with many difficulties, demonstrating that we can have an egalitarian, fraternal world with gender equality. So we consider it very important to open our home to them."

Now the STEM pioneers can continue to learn and innovate free of fear.

