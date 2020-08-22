Florida Woman Allegedly Left Kids Home Alone As She Tried to Kidnap Neighbor's Baby: Police

A Florida woman allegedly left her two kids home alone while she broke into her neighbor’s home and tried to take her 9-month-old baby, according to police. Hannah Braun, 28, was charged with attempted kidnapping, burglary and child neglect in what police are calling a “bizarre kidnapping plot.”

Around 2 a.m. on Aug. 18, Braun can be seen in doorbell footage knocking on the front door of her neighbor’s house in St. Petersburg, Florida. Remarkably, she was let into the home after announcing her name.

Once inside, police said she attempted to snatch the baby boy out of the arms of his 12-year-old sister. The child’s mother awoke and stopped the kidnapping, police said.

A neighbor also said Braun tried to kidnap his 1-year-old daughter from his house on the same night.

Braun’s children are reportedly being cared for by a friend.



RELATED STORIES

Leila Cavett's Disappearance: Alabama Man Charged With Kidnapping After Claiming He Was the Last to See Her

Elizabeth Smart Meets With Kidnapping Victim Candra Torres in New Lifetime Doc

23 Kidnapped Kids Found in Search of Missing 2-Year-Old Snatched from Mexican Market