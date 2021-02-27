Florida Woman Wearing Heels and Evening Gown Allegedly Crashed Car Into Deli Before Leaving the Scene

A Florida woman was spotted emerging from a car wreck wearing high heels and an evening gown. Sharon Martinez, 27, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police say she slammed her sports car into a Miami deli.

“You almost killed that homeless lady. Like, for real. That is so crazy, dude,” a bystander said.

Martinez allegedly didn’t wait around for police to arrive and was seen heading to her friend’s car. When police arrived, she was gone.

A witness jumped into the police cruiser to help track her down. Martinez pleaded not guilty to the charge.

