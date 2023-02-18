The Florida Wonder Woman who managed to fend off a man who attacked her at the gym has inspired others to start learning self-defense.

Inside Edition introduced viewers to 24-year-old bodybuilder Nashali Alma on Thursday.

Surveillance video showed Alma as her attacker chased and wrestled her to the floor, but through it all Alma was relentless in trying to protect herself.

She eventually exhausted her attacker, and got to film a video of her own a few days later as police arrested the suspect.

Inside Edition's Ann Mercogliano was one of the many people inspired by Alma, and she went to see Elaine Wilson of Krav Maga Experts.

Wilson watched Alma and pointed out the ways she effectively fended off her attacker.

"She uses her voice. She goes for vulnerable points. She's using common objects in the space to make sure that there's a barrier between her and her attacker," Wilson tells Inside Edition.

Next, it was time for some training with former Israeli paratrooper Tsahi Shemesh.

He says to take a defensive stance and get loud, telling the attacked to stay away.

Shemesh also said that when pinned on the ground, Alma could have tried to use her hand and break her attacker's nose.

He also says to keep the knees bent, because it allows a person to hit the knee, groin, or face of their attacker.

As for Alma's alleged attackers, Xavier Thomas Jones faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

