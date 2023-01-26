Food Safety Expert Highlights the Foods That People Think Need to Be Refrigerated But Are Meant for the Pantry

If you're like most people, your refrigerator contains much of the food you keep in your home. But it’s possible that everything in there doesn’t have to be.

Donny Yoo, chief executive officer of Premier Food Safety, says there's lot of food in your fridge that doesn't need to be there, and took a look inside Inside Edition correspondent Victoria Recaño’s refrigerator to drive home that point.

“The first thing I noticed on the very top, we have your honeydew. You can go ahead and take that out,” he says.

Melons have a hard exterior, which makes them perfect for the pantry.

Ketchup and jelly need to stay in the fridge, but peanut butter can be left out at room temperature.

“I tend to refrigerate everything. So, I keep onions, tomatoes, eggs (in the fridge), do all these things need to stay?” Recaño asks.

“So, the eggs, you got that right. The onions, we can go ahead and take these out; they should be stored in your dry pantry,” Yoo replies.

Potatoes should also be kept in a pantry as well.

“You got the hot sauce—this does not need refrigeration. If you look at the ingredients, it has a high vinegar, high salt content, so these are shelf stable,” Yoo explains.

And, interestingly, Yoo notes that some milk doesn’t need to be kept in the fridge.

“This is milk that is UP, which is ultra-pasteurized,” he says while holding a container of Horizon Organic milk boxes. “These are shelf stable, too, they can be left out, no refrigeration,” he says.

Coffee shouldn’t be refrigerated, either. It will absorb any smells you have in the fridge.

