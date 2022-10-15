Would you use an edible utensil to add flavor to your food? Well, some companies are now doing just that.

For catering business Bartleby & Sage, their famous mac and cheese is always a hit, but what makes the dish so special is that it is served on a spoon you can eat.

The spoon has a cheese flavor thanks to Boston-area company Edibles by Jack, which makes utensils that come in 18 flavors from savory to sweet.

"People are choosing these products because the client themselves wants something sustainable, wants something fun that elevates their menu,” Charlton Becker of Edibles by Jack said.

And the caterers believe they serve up a double dose of delicious and practical.

"We were an early adapter because we just thought that was a great way to serve the food and you can also eat the spoon and then your waiters don't have to go around picking up the dirty spoons,” Leslie Nilsson of Bartleby & Sage said.

Other brands around the world are launching their own innovative ways to "bite the utensil that feeds you."

Edible straws from Sorbos are completely biodegradable and last in cold drinks for up to 40 minutes.

"The water is definitely still water, but the little after taste of the strawberry, it's like candy,” said one person who tested the straws.

Italian coffee-maker Lavazza has made an espresso treat that comes in an edible cookie cup, and a company called Incredible Eats sells spoons and sporks with flavors like chocolate, vanilla, oregano chili and black pepper.

You'll have to "fork out" extra cash for an edible utensil, which is priced from 25 cents each to more than a dollar. Compare that to standard plastic wear, which costs as little as 4 cents a piece.

While an edible spoon may not replace your plastic one just yet, the hope is to take a small bite out of climate change.

According to the latest data from the Environmental Protection Agency, landfills took in 27 million tons of plastic in 2018.

Related Stories