Colorado Could Become 2nd State to Legalize Composting Human Remains | Inside Edition

Colorado Could Become 2nd State to Legalize Composting Human Remains

News
Flags fly at half-staff over the Colorado State Capitol on March 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.
Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
By Anabel Sosa
First Published: 11:22 AM PDT, April 29, 2021

If the governor signs the bill into law, Colorado would be the second state to legalize the composting of human remains.

Colorado could become the second state in the U.S. to legalize composting human remains. Both chambers of the Colorado legislature passed the bill which will give Coloradans an after-life alternative to the traditional burial and cremation options, the Hill reported.

The legislation was first introduced last year but the pandemic stalled any progress on the bill. Under the new law, it would be illegal to sell the soil made from human compost or to use it to grow food. It would be legal to place the soil on public lands, the New York Times reported.

Washington passed a law in 2019 and legislators in Oregon, California and New York have proposed similar legislation.

It takes about 30 days for a human body to compost, Matt Soper, a Republican supporting the bill, told the Times.

Soper said there are “farmers or ranchers who really like the idea of being connected to the land that they were born and raised on.”

Recompose, an ecological death care company that offered human composting services in Washington is already looking at locations in the Denver area, the co-founder told the Times.

The legislation was passed 45-18 on Tuesday after passing through the Senate in March. Now lawmakers are waiting for Gov. Jared Polis to sign the bill into law.

The bill received 18 votes against it in the House, all from Republicans. They argued that composting was not a "dignified" way to handle human remains and some even cited the Catholic Church's opposition, the Times reported.

“Why not?” Soper told the outlet. “Why should the government be prohibiting this type of option to be available to Coloradans?”

Related Stories

Colorado Judge Resigns After Admitting to Using the N-Word at Work and Saying 'All Lives Matter'
12-Year-Old Joshua Haileyesus, Colorado Boy Put on Life Support After Trying 'Blackout Challenge,' Has Died
Pilot Dead After His Single-Engine Plane Goes Down in Colorado Mountains, FAA Reports
Billions of Cockroaches Used to Compost Food in ChinaOffbeat

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant
Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant
1

Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant

News
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift
2

21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift

News
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials
3

Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials

Crime
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting
4

Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting

News
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission
5

Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission

Offbeat