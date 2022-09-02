Ford Recalling Nearly 200K SUVs Following Reports of Fan Motor Fires

The Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 200,000 SUVs following reports of fan motor fires, according to CBS News.

The models are Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017, CBS News reported.

In total, 198,000 SUVs from inside the United States are being recalled to replace the blower motor assembly after 25 reports of fires, the company announced, NPR reported.

The company, based out of Detroit, Michigan, said it had three reports of fires linked to property damage to structures and one involving minor injury, NPR reported.

Ford will notify owners starting Sept. 12 to replace the front blower motors at no cost to owners, NBC News reported.

Ford says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on, CBS News reported.

