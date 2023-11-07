Forked Up: Suspected Car Thief's Plot Foiled by Forklift Operator
After being hoisted up in a forklift, 26-year-old Alexander Funk was brought gently back to Earth and charged with trespassing and possession of criminal tools, for the hacksaw he was carrying with him.
A suspected Ohio car thief found himself getting an unexpected lift during a recent heist.
It all happened when the owners of an autobody shop in Akron were using a forklift to move a car they had been working on that day.
While transporting the vehicle they suddenly realized that someone was inside the car.
The quick-thinking forklift operator quickly devised a simple plan and put on the brakes, leaving the man suspended mid-air until police could arrive on the scene.
A short time later, 26-year-old Alexander Funk was brough gently back to Earth and charged with trespassing and possession of criminal tools, for the hacksaw he was carrying with him.
Bodycam footage shows the arresting officers back at the precinct regaling their co-workers with the tale, as well as Funk's less-than-enthused response to being hoisted by a forklift and then placed under arrest.
According to police, this is the third time the suspect has allegedly tried to steal a car at the location, but the first time he got caught.
