A Georgia man was killed in a freak accident while operating a stand-up forklift at a Hyundai Mobis plant, authorities said.

Keith Wheeler, 62, died Wednesday night in the workplace incident at the Hyundai facility in West Point. He was found pinned between a shelf and his forklift, authorities said, and he had no pulse and was not breathing.

The worker was taken to a nearby emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident, authorities said.

Wheeler's body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy, the local medical examiner said.

Troup County Chief Deputy Coroner Amy Sheppard said it was not immediately clear how the man came to be trapped.

“We’re not sure exactly how it happened because there was no camera in the area. But it looks like he may have backed into one of the shelves and gotten pinned,” Sheppard told the LaGrange Daily News.

A spokesman for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said, "It appears to just be an industrial accident, but we’ve got some investigators following up with witnesses.”

