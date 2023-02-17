A Puerto Rican artist based in California is in recovery after an accident in her studio led to her hand needing multiple surgeries.

Carla Negron has already undergone two surgeries in an attempt to save her hand after she fell and impaled her hand with a paintbrush while in her studio, according to KTLA.

The artist has since made a GoFundMe to help her on her road to recovery and hopes to raise $10,000.

“I have a long road to recovery ahead of me,” said Negron. “I am determined to regain the use of my hand so that I can continue pursuing my artistic dreams.”

The Puerto Rican painter considers herself an abstract figurative artist and regularly shares her work on social media for her followers to see.

“In both life and art, anything is possible, and by embracing this fact, I must also acknowledge and accept the possibility of encountering accidents and negative events that are an inherent part of this reality,” said Negron.

Since the incident, she had instead been posting updates on her pages about her recovery and thanking those that have helped support her.

“I faced a second surgery on my hand to remove what was left of the infection it was a terrifying process my hand is extremely fragile and sore,” said Negron. “I have faith it will heal I will heal and I will regain movement and feeling stronger than before.”

