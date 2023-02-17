There is a growing controversy over the off-label use of the diabetes drug Ozempic, which the FDA currently lists in short supply because non-diabetics are using it to lose weight.

Now, a Real Housewives star is coming forward to say that off-label usage of the drug is rampant in that franchise, and she's worried what will happen when these women stop taking the drug.

"A lot of people in the Housewives world are on Ozempic," Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider tells Inside Edition. "A lot of my friends are in the Housewives world, and it was tough for me to come back and suddenly no one's eating when we go out to dinner."

Goldschneider, who has been open about her recovery after an 18-year eating disorder, says that she fears for the health of these women.

"I am very, very scared of what will happen if and when people have to go off of this drug, because it's just going to be like a massive number of people who gain a huge amount of weight," she says.

There had been allegations that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was using the drug off-label after losing a noticeable amount of weight in just a few months, but she has denied those claims.

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, who is now out with a new fitness app, calls this current weight loss trend disturbing.

"I've personally pulled everybody I know, and everybody they know, off of Ozempic because of the side effects," Michaels tells Inside Edition.

She then adds that the bets option for those who want to lose weight remains the same: diet and exercise.

"Eat a little bit less, remove a lot of the processed foods, and move a little bit more," Michaels advises those who want to shed some pounds.

The manufacturer of Ozempic tells Inside Edition that it does not suggest or encourage off label use of its medicines.

