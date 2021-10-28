Three armed robbers burst into “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley’s Encino mansion Wednesday night, holding the mom of two at gunpoint as they robbed her of $100,000 in jewelry and designer handbags.

Police say the terrifying home invasion happened just before 11 p.m. The reality TV star was in her bedroom when the suspects smashed in a glass door by the patio. Her two children were asleep in their rooms, and her husband is said to be in London on business.

Kemsley woke up and was quoted as telling the intruders, “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.” One suspect allegedly snapped back, “Kill her.”

They ransacked the house for valuables and left after 20 minutes.

Helicopter video taken Thursday shows the shattered glass door where the robbers entered. Kemsley was seen in her driveway, wearing a grey hoodie, while being consoled by a friend.

Her “Real Housewives” co-stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi rushed to the home for support.

Kemsley, a fashion designer, frequently posts about her lavish lifestyle on social media, often from her closet, which is filled with designer fashion. The home is worth $6.4 million and has been featured prominently on the show.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently filming its 12th season.

