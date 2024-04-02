Former College Football Player Rescued by Coast Guard After Being Stranded at Sea in Kayak for 12 Hours

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:26 PM PDT, April 2, 2024

“The wind was over 30 miles per hour and there was a current that is also pulling out so it was really a battle against Mother Nature. I was not going to win that one,” Chris Smelley tells Inside Edition.

A kayaker was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after being stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours without a phone or life jacket.

Chris Smelley was finishing in a kayak in Grayton Beach, Florida, when the weather seemed fine, but conditions quickly changed.

“The wind was over 30 miles an hour and there was a current that was also pulling out so really the battle against Mother Nature, I was not going to win that one,” Smelley tells Inside Edition.

The former University South Carolina quarterback is an experienced athlete, but admits he was not prepared for his emergency at sea.

“I didn’t have a cell phone, I didn’t have a watch, and this time I didn’t even have a life jacket, which was not a smart move,” Smelley says.

His wife began to worry about his whereabouts and contacted authorities, who launched an hours-long search for him.

“It was probably 20 minutes before dark or so and the wind had started to calm down,” Smelley says.

After nearly 12 hours at sea, the Coast Guard spotted Smelley.

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Graham McGinnis spoke to Inside Edition.

“As we’re making the turn home, just a little flash went across my screen and I was able to quickly zoom in and recognize that this was exactly what we were looking for,” McGinnis says.

Related Stories

Dogs Cause $3,000 in Car Damage While Trying to Catch Cat
Florida Tourists Stranded in Reptile-Infested Waters After Boat Flips
Scientists Use Gum to Help Solve Waste Problem of At-Home Health Tests
South Carolina Couple Stranded on African Island After Cruise Ship LeavesNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime