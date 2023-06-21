Former E! News host Catt Sadler is under fire after she spoke publicly about getting plastic surgery at the age of 48.

The mom of two shared her experience getting a facelift, neck lift and eye job.

“I would catch glimpses of myself in photos or pictures or the mirror – why do I look sad? Why do I look tired? And that was really starting to bum me out at 48 years old,” Sadler said.

Sadler said her surgeon had no issue performing the facelift.

“He looked right at me. He’s like, ‘well, you need a neck lift, a facelift and you need an eye job,’” she said.

Sadler opening up about her operation caused controversy online. “Far too young for a facelift,” one comment read. “Women are brainwashed to think they need to look young,” read another.

The former E! News host stood by her decision.

“Is it to be more confident? Yup. Is it to feel good about myself? You bet. Do I color my gray hairs? Sure I do, ‘cause I like how I look,” Sadler said.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani tells Inside Edition that 48 is a great age for a surgical makeover.

“You can rejuvenate someone who’s 48 or even sometimes younger and it still looks totally natural,” Mani says.

“Doing a facelift at 48 makes it possible to be much more subtle. Also, the tissues are stronger, so the result is gonna last longer,” the doctor says.

Sadler is happy with the results.

“I wanna present the best possible version of me to the world," she said.

Sadler made headlines after leaving her job as an E! News Host after a pay dispute in December 2017.

