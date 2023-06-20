Dr. Michael Guillen may be one the of the few people who know what the crew of the Titan are feeling as the search continues for the submersible that had been charting a course to the site of the Titanic wreckage.

He reported from the wreckage of the Titanic when he took one of the first manned trips to the ocean floor in 2000.

Things were fine as the vessel descended to the site but then, disaster suddenly struck.

The vessel he was in suddenly got caught in a strong current and was sucked into one of the Titanic's enormous 21-ton propellers.

Guillen tells Inside Edition that when the vessel went to back up, he felt a jolt.

"The next thing I know, there's a collision," Guillen says. "And huge pieces, rusted pieces on Titanic start falling down on us."

The operator then began trying to free the vessel, but to no avail.

"He was trying to rock us out but it wasn't working," says Guillen. "Then a voice came into my head: 'This is how it's going to end for you.'"

The vessel did eventually get free, however, and successfully made it back to the surface.

Guillen says he does not know what might have happened to the crew on Titan, but he as some serious concerns.

"What really worries me is that there's not even any communication going on," he says. "I mean, my scientific brain is saying that has to indicate some kind of catastrophic failure."

The Titan last made contact about 100 minutes after it began its journey at 8 a.m. ADT on Sunday.

The five passengers aboard have now been identified as British billionaire Hamish Harding; Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-olf son, Suleman; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French Maritime expert; and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

The vessel is thought to have a 96-hour supply of oxygen, enough to last until Thursday morning.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

