Just in time for the holiday season, LEGO has revealed its newest building creation: a scale model of the Titanic.

“The LEGO Titanic is one of the longest and largest LEGO models to date, made up of 9,090 pieces, making it a truly immersive building challenge for LEGO fans and budding historians alike,” the company wrote in its announcement about the massive toy.

Not only does a completed model look like the famous ship’s exterior, but many aspects of the inside are replicated too. This includes the grand staircase, the Jacobean-style dining salon, and the state-of-the-art engine room.

“At the time of its launch, the Titanic was the pinnacle of nautical engineering, the largest moving vehicle ever created,” design master at the LEGO Group, Mike Psiaki, stated. “It has been an incredible journey to recreate this iconic vessel from LEGO bricks, using blueprints created over a century ago.

“Designing the LEGO Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date. We know brick builders and ship enthusiasts of all ages will love building the set and displaying it in their homes.”

When completed, the model will be 53 inches long (4 ft. 5 in) and stand 17.5 inches high. Buyers will also get a plaque and display stand to help show off their finished creation.

As expected, a design of the size costs a pretty penny. The website has the LEGO Titanic priced at $629.99. LEGO is taking pre-orders now, and the models will be available beginning November 1.

