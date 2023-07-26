A 23-year-old Kentucky woman who says she was expelled from three colleges has gone viral for a lengthy series of mugshots in which she is seen smiling and looking glamorous.

Rayanna Belle Brock, who has been dubbed the "Queen of Chaos," has been arrested at least 10 times over the past five years for offenses ranging from shoplifting to stealing a firearm.

She appears to revel online in the attention she's received from her mugshots, proclaiming in one post accompanying a mug shot, "I stole a car, wrecked it, and then brought it back to my dorm."

Despite her notoriety, Brock declined to appear on camera during an interview with Inside Edition.

"I'm just not really comfortable showing my face just now," she said.

In a recent post on her Facebook page, Brock wrote of being clean and sober, thanks to a friend who had saved her from being homeless at her lowest point, she said.

"This man took me in when I was literally at rock bottom and he honestly saved me from taking my own life," she said.

"I had burnt about every bridge I ever had but he was still there for me," she wrote.

Brock is currently being supervised under a two-year court diversion program for her conviction on a theft charge in June, according to online state records.

"I just wanted to embrace my mistakes," she told Inside Edition. "And in some ways, I do regret my decisions."