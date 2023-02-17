Former Miss Massachusetts Whitney Sharpe Shares How She Shut Down Her Male Colleagues' ‘Locker Room Talk’

"I don't want to have to see locker room talk about myself."

That was the message Whitney Sharpe had for a group of men whose conversation objectifying the former Miss Massachusetts flashed on the screen during a Zoom call.

Now the VP of a recruitment company, she is speaking with Inside Edition about how she handled the situation.

"I put my pageant face on," Sharpe tells Inside Edition about how she handled the situation. "I was a pageant girl, and I was trying in my head to think of what response I was going to have."

A calm and collected Sharpe then put the men in their place.

"First of all, if we're going to continue working together, I want to work with a woman sales representative because I don't want to have to see locker room talk about myself," Sharpe told the men.

One apologized, but the others remained silent.

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran tells Inside Edition that she is among those who are cheering Whitney on.

"She took it as a teaching moment and taught women how to stand up and have class and how to turn things around," Corcoran tells Inside Edition.

