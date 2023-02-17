Former Miss Massachusetts Whitney Sharpe Shares How She Shut Down Her Male Colleagues' ‘Locker Room Talk’

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:59 PM PST, February 17, 2023

"I put my pageant face on," Whitney Sharpe tells Inside Edition about how she handled the situation. "I was a pageant girl, and I was trying in my head to think of what response I was going to have."

"I don't want to have to see locker room talk about myself."

That was the message Whitney Sharpe had for a group of men whose conversation objectifying the former Miss Massachusetts flashed on the screen during a Zoom call.

Now the VP of a recruitment company, she is speaking with Inside Edition about how she handled the situation.

"I put my pageant face on," Sharpe tells Inside Edition about how she handled the situation. "I was a pageant girl, and I was trying in my head to think of what response I was going to have."

A calm and collected Sharpe then put the men in their place.

"First of all, if we're going to continue working together, I want to work with a woman sales representative because I don't want to have to see locker room talk about myself," Sharpe told the men.

One apologized, but the others remained silent.

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran tells Inside Edition that she is among those who are cheering Whitney on.

"She took it as a teaching moment and taught women how to stand up and have class and how to turn things around," Corcoran tells Inside Edition.

 

Related Stories

Previous Pageant Queen Winners Share Their New Relationship Status
Botox-Using Camels Kicked Out of Beauty Pageant and Lose $66M Prize
Mrs. Nevada Pageant Nearly Shut Down by Authorities Over Alleged COVID-19 Rule Violation
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Becomes 1st Filipino American to Win Miss Universe Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lisa Marie Presley Estate Battle: Priscilla Presley's Co-Trustee Acknowledged Amendment to Trust in Court Docs
Lisa Marie Presley Estate Battle: Priscilla Presley's Co-Trustee Acknowledged Amendment to Trust in Court Docs
1

Lisa Marie Presley Estate Battle: Priscilla Presley's Co-Trustee Acknowledged Amendment to Trust in Court Docs

Entertainment
Heartbroken Family of Michigan State Victim Arielle Anderson Speak Out After Mass Shooting
Heartbroken Family of Michigan State Victim Arielle Anderson Speak Out After Mass Shooting
2

Heartbroken Family of Michigan State Victim Arielle Anderson Speak Out After Mass Shooting

Crime
Alec Baldwin Maintains He Did Not Fire Gun in Fatal 'Rust" Shooting Despite FBI Conclusion
Alec Baldwin Maintains He Did Not Fire Gun in Fatal 'Rust" Shooting Despite FBI Conclusion
3

Alec Baldwin Maintains He Did Not Fire Gun in Fatal 'Rust" Shooting Despite FBI Conclusion

Crime
Madalina Cojocari Case: Police K9 Searches Home as Parents Still Silent 85 Days After 11-Year-Old Went Missing
Madalina Cojocari Case: Police K9 Searches Home as Parents Still Silent 85 Days After 11-Year-Old Went Missing
4

Madalina Cojocari Case: Police K9 Searches Home as Parents Still Silent 85 Days After 11-Year-Old Went Missing

Crime
Texts Beloved Tennessee Teen Sent Before Being Fatally Shot Helped Catch Her Alleged Killers, Mom Says
Texts Beloved Tennessee Teen Sent Before Being Fatally Shot Helped Catch Her Alleged Killers, Mom Says
5

Texts Beloved Tennessee Teen Sent Before Being Fatally Shot Helped Catch Her Alleged Killers, Mom Says

Crime
Meet the Mystery Man Who Won $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot
Meet the Mystery Man Who Won $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot
6

Meet the Mystery Man Who Won $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot

News