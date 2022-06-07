A federal judge has ordered a former Mississippi cop who was convicted of killing a woman in 2019 to pay $2.2 million to her four children, according to reports.

In May 2019, police officer Matthew Kinne shot Dominique Clayton in the head during what was said to be a welfare check in Oxford, according to Fox 13.

He pleaded guilty to capital murder and is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Now, U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson ordered Kinne to pay $1.2 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages, according to News Observer.

Judge Davidson awarded each of Clayton’s four children, who reportedly range in age from 11 to 17 years old, $300,000 in compensatory damages, saying in court last week that Kinne's actions “were intentional, wanton, willful and reckless. Accordingly, punitive damages are appropriate,” according to News Observer.

The wrongful death lawsuit from the family says Kinne went to the house in his patrol car and was in uniform to check on Clayton’s welfare, according to The Dispatch.

Kinne had worked at the Oxford police for four years and was fired shortly after the murder, according to Fox 13.

