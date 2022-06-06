Over a Dozen Killed in Weekend of Mass Shootings Across America

Multiple mass shootings occurred over the weekend in various parts of America, including Tennessee, Arizona, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to CBS News.

It was another violent weekend in America as 13 people were killed in mass shootings across the country, with as many as two dozen injured during the melees that took place, according to reports.

On Saturday, gunfire erupted in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where 14 people were shot, leaving two killed, while another person died and two more were injured after they were struck by vehicles fleeing a nightclub where the incident occurred, Police Chief Celeste Murphy said.

The police chief said "several" victims remained in critical condition.

"The victims are both male and female. Sixteen of them were adults and one was a juvenile," police said in a statement. "Investigators are still working through what is obviously a very complex situation to try to determine exactly what took place."

Officials think the incident was targeted, adding they believe that there is no active public safety threat related to the incident, according to People. No arrests have been made.

Also early on Saturday morning, two men and a woman were killed when multiple people opened fire on a crowd at Philadelphia nightlife area, according to CBS News.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said one of the victims got into a fight with another man, which could have been the cause of the shooting. The two others were innocent bystanders, according to authorities.

The area is popular among city dwellers and Outlaw called it "a dark day for Philadelphia."

"While many of us were out enjoying the beautiful day in the city, a horrendous and unthinkable act happened in a very popular local tourist hang out," she said.

Also Saturday, during a graduation party in Clarendon County, South Carolina, gunfire erupted, leaving seven people wounded including five teens and a 12-year-old. One adult was killed, police said in a statement.

On Sunday morning, police in Saginow, Michigan, were investigating a triple homicide after reports of gunshots were heard around 2:30 a.m., according to WNEM.

Also Sunday, two men were killed and two other people injured after a shooting outside a Mesa, Arizona, bar early that morning, according to CBS News. It wasn’t the only mass shooting in Arizona over the weekend as one person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting on Saturday at a strip mall in Phoenix, police said.

The news comes just days after President Biden has urged Congress to pass common sense gun laws following a string of mass shootings in America including Uvalde, Texas.

