A former official for one of the largest anti-abortion groups in Texas has been arrested and charged with the online solicitation of a minor, officials said.

Lucas Dane Bowen, 33, was arrested Aug. 3 following a sting operation by the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to prosecutors.

Bowen, who has pleaded not guilty to the felony count, was released in lieu of $50,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22, according to online records.

Bowen was the political director for Texas Right to Life, one of the state's largest and most powerful lobbying groups opposed to abortion. According to Bowen's LinkedIn profile, he joined them in 2017.

Requests for comment were left by Inside Edition Digital with Bowen and his attorney, E. Tay Bond, on Thursday morning. As of Thursday evening, there were no replies.

In answer to a list of questions emailed by Inside Edition Digital to Texas Right to Life on Thursday, spokeswoman Kim Schwartz responded with one sentence: "Luke Bowen's employment was terminated August 3."

That was the same day of his arrest. Schwartz did not respond to questions about why Bowen was fired, or what his job duties were.

But Facebook postings by that group and others showed Bowen assisted in anti-abortion youth summits and political campaigns.

Bond, Bowen's attorney, told The Courier of Montgomery County on Thursday that his client has been abiding by the terms of his bail release.

“This investigation revolves around a fictitious alleged minor created by law enforcement and posted on the Internet,” Bond said Thursday. “There is not a real victim in the case.”

