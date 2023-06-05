A former Playboy Playmate is suing Bill Cosby for sexual assault and battery.

Victoria Valentino alleges that Cosby drugged her and a friend before driving the women to his office where she claims the actor proceeded to take advantage of her while she was incapacitated and incapable of giving consent — 54 years ago.

In her suit, Valentino says Cosby approached her at a low point as she mourned the death of her 6-year-old son who drowned in a pool, and took advantage of her grief.

"I was sobbing inconsolably," she tells Inside Edition of the night Cosby approached her and a friend at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

She says in her suit that Cosby then paid for the women to get spa treatments before sending them a car to meet him for dinner.

When the two arrived at dinner, Cosby gave them something he said would make them "feel better" according to the suit.

"That is when he gave me the pill, and gave her the pill and then pretended to take a pill," Valentino says. "And then reached over and put the pills directly into our mouths."

Valentino says her head was spinning and her friend was passed out by the time they arrived at Cosby's office.

That is when Cosby allegedly assaulted Valentino, she tells Jim Moret.

"I tried to stand up and my legs were like rubber and I started to collapse," Valentino recalls.

She admits that in the initial aftermath she did not even think to report the crime.

"It never occurred to me," Valentino says. "I thought it was my fault somehow because I had voluntarily taken the pill."

Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt responded to the allegations, saying there is "no evidence, no proof, no facts, no truth to the matter."

He then added: "We are going to feverishly fight this lawsuit."

Valentino is filing this lawsuit under a new California law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitations for adults who claim to be victims of sexual assault.

Cosby is facing similar lawsuits in New York as well, where six women who allege they were assaulted by Cosby took advantage of a similar law.

Valentino says that she is now dealing with harassing phone calls from some Cosby supporters, and played some of the messages for Inside Edition.

She says that her decision to file this suit was a direct result of seeing E. Jean Carroll win her case against former President Donald Trump.

"I was very proud of her that she went for it. and that she won the case," Valentino says.

In 2018, a jury convicted Cosby on three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Andrea Constandt, an employee at Temple University. Three years after the jury's verdict, Cosby's conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and he was released from prison.

Valentino is seeking unspecified damages as well as all court costs covered by Cosby. She is requesting a jury trial.

Cosby denies all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Related Stories